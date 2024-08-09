95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/09/2024…. Foo Fighters… Rush… Dave Matthews Band….

Source: YouTube

The Foo Fighters set a new personal record in Denver last weekend. The band performed at Empower Field at Mile High and drew a crowd of more than 50,000 peeps, which is the biggest audience the band has ever had in 30 years.

A new book exploring 50 years of Rush will be hitting bookstores in September. The book titled “Rush At 50” tells the history of the Canadian rockers through the lens of 50 milestone events filled with photos and an illustrated gatefold timeline.

And finally, yesterday marked the anniversary of the Dave Matthews Band tour bus unloading 800 pounds of doo doo on a sightseeing boat as they crossed a bridge over the Chicago River. Every day after that day must be the best day ever for the passengers who were on board!