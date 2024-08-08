95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/08/2024….. Slipknot…. Mastodon…. Mushroomhead….

Source: YouTube

Slipknot took their fans back to 1999 on Tuesday when they kicked off their 25th anniversary tour in Indiana with a 14-song set that included most of the band’s self-titled debut album. Along with busting out new costumes and masks based on what they looked like 24 years ago, they also played “No Life” and “Scissors” which haven’t been played live since.

Atlanta’s Mastodon are set to release their own brand of coffee. The band is teaming up with Catfight Coffee for the ‘Mastodon Leviathan Roast’ stating that “it is a single-origin Sumatra blend that embodies their unique spirit”. To celebrate, Catfight Coffee is running an online contest to win a prize pack including a signed Mastodon drumhead, a t-shirt, and other merch.

And finally, after a 12 year hiatus, Mushroomhead have a new album hitting shelves tomorrow titled “Call The Devil”, and have released an official visualizer for a track off it called “We Don’t Care”.