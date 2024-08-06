95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/06/2024…. Papa Roach…. Adam Gontier…. Counting Crowes….

Source: YouTube

PAPA ROACH have teamed up with Carrie Underwood for a new version of their hit single “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark),” accompanied by a music video. The latest version, recorded in Nashville, aims to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness, with royalties going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Saint Asonia’s Adam Gontier marked seven years of sobriety on Saturday. The singer took to social media, sharing a quote from Thomas Edison, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and support. Gontier expressed gratitude to his wife and supporters for their role in his recovery.

Counting Crows will perform a free concert outside Lambeau Field on September 14th, as part of the Packers’ kickoff weekend. The show precedes the team’s home opener against the Colts. The Counting Crowes are currently out on tour with Santana for the ‘Oneness Tour 2024.’