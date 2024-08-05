95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/05/2024…. Puddle Of Mud….

Puddle of Mudd front man Wes Scantlin was arrested in Burbank on July 31 for an outstanding warrant and resisting arrest. After a traffic stop revealed a previous weapon-related warrant, Scantlin refused to exit his vehicle, leading police to use pepper spray and eventually had to ca the SWAT team force him out.

Gojira is getting a bunch more hype after performing at the opening ceremony for the Olympics that kicked off last week. Gojira, who are native to France, jumped from 1.8 million listeners on Spotify to nearly a million more with 2.7 million after the performance. You can check them out when they come through Sunday, September 29th, opening up for Korn at the Radius in Chicago.

Aerosmith has announced their retirement from touring and canceled all remaining farewell tour dates due to Steven Tyler’s inability to fully recover from a vocal injury. In a statement, the band expressed gratitude to fans and crew, calling the decision “heartbreaking but necessary.” They thanked everyone involved in their career and encouraged fans to continue enjoying their music.