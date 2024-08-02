95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/02/2024…. Jinjer…. Butcher Babies…. Def Leppard….

Source: YouTube

Jinjer recently completed recording the follow-up to their 2021 album, “Wallflowers”, and have just released a new single and video for a track off it titled “Someone’s Daughter”.

Butcher Babies performed their first show since the exit of vocalist Carla Harvey this past Saturday in the Netherlands. Heid Shepherd who used to share vocal duties with Harvey, handled it all herself. Confirmation of Harvey’s exit came in late July, although the singer revealed she had actually left the group six months ago.

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell confirmed that the group is releasing a new studio album in the near future. Campbell stated in a recent interview that the group has an abundance of songs that they have already written and that they are constantly writing as well. So expect a new album sometime soon.