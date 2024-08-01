95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/01/2024…. Jerry Cantrell…. Jack White…. Ozzy….

Source: YouTube

Jerry Cantrell has released the official music video for his new single “Vilified”. The track is taken from his upcoming solo album, “I Want Blood”, which will hit shelves on October 18th.

Jack White surprised fans with a sudden announcement on Wednesday, revealing his upcoming sixth solo album titled “No Name.” The album, set to release this Friday, August 2nd, was entirely recorded, produced, and mixed by White himself at his Third Man Studio in Detroit, MI.

Ozzy Osbourne has apologized to Britney Spears for comments he made on ‘The Osbournes’ podcast a few weeks ago about how he wished Britney would quit posting dance moves on her social media. Following the remarks, Spears has since deleted her Instagram account.