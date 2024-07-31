95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/31/2024…. Papa Roach/Daughtry…. Deftones.. King Diamond…

Source: YouTube

There was a pretty cool “Celebrity Family Fued” that aired yesterday. The hit game show, which pits two celebrity teams against each other featured Papa Roach against Daughtry, with the proceeds of whoever won, going to a charity of the bands choice. If you didn’t see it last night, you will be able to check it out soon on Hulu.

The Deftones are scheduled to play Lollapalooza this Saturday in Chicago and surprised fans by announcing a pop-up show at the Metro tomorrow. The venue which is located in the middle of Wrigleyville has a max compacity of 1,100 and sold out immediately.

And finally, King Diamond will embark on a North American tour this fall. The trek will start in October with him making a stop on Thursday, November 7th at The Chicago Theatre, and the following night playing The Riverside in Milwaukee.