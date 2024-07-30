95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/30/2024….. The Offspring…. Cage The Elephant…. Lollapalooza…

Source: YouTube

The Offspring has released the official music video for “Make It All Right,” a track from their upcoming album Supercharged, out October 11. The animated video follows a punk rocker whose dream romance grows wings, leading to skyward adventures.

Cage the Elephant’s lead singer, Matt Shultz, was arrested in Manhattan on Thursday for weapons charges after a hotel employee saw him with a gun in a restroom. Police, who also found two loaded firearms in Shultz’s hotel room, reported he appeared intoxicated.

Lollapalooza will debut a green initiative this year, using a 1.5 megawatt hybrid battery system to power its main stage. This move, in partnership with Live Nation’s ‘Green Nation’, T-Mobile, and CES power, reduces fuel and emissions. The festival starts Thursday with performances by Blink-182, The Killers, and Deftones.