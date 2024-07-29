95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/29/2024…. Axl Rose/Billy Joel… System of a Down…. Jerry Cantrell….

Source: YouTube

Axl Rose joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden last Thursday for the final show of Joel’s residency. The duo performed Wings’ “Live and Let Die,” AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” and Joel’s 1980 hit “You May Be Right.”

Come to find out…. System of a Down’s John Dolmayan is more than just a drummer, he’s also an inventor. Dolmayan revealed last week that he’s been granted his first patent for a “reusable, rechargeable and completely secure shipping container that can replace cardboard boxes.” He said that the idea took him five years to develop and hopes the container can “eliminate massive amount of waste”.

Jerry Cantrell released a new single on Friday titled “Vilified” off his fourth solo album, I Want Blood, due out on October 18th. The album will feature collaborations with Robert Trujillo, Duff McKagan, and Mike Bordin. You can catch Jerry Cantrell next Wednesday when he hits Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island with Candlebox and Bush.