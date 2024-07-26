95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/26/2024….. Ghost…. Gojira… Blur….

Source: YouTube

Ghost has unveiled an animated music video for their new song, “The Future Is A Foreign Land.” The track, which has a sixties vibe to it, is part of the soundtrack for their debut film, “Rite Here Rite Now.”

The 2024 Olympic’s start today in France with a special pre-show ceremony that is expected to last for over four hours with all sorts of entertainment going on. A local newspaper, which I will not even attempt to pronounce, shared some of the performers for the opening ceremonies, one of them being Gojira, which happens to be one of the country’s greatest metal bands.

Blur bassist Alex James is set to release a new book, Over The Rainbow: Tales From An Unexpected Year, on December 5th. Announced on Instagram, the book will cover Blur’s reunion and their Wembley performances, exploring themes of music, friendship, and family.