95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/25/2024…. James Hetfield… Jane’s Addiction… Spirit Box…

Metallica fans can get a glimpse of James Hetfield’s first role in the new dark western, titled “The Thicket. The movie that will premiere on September 6th stars Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis. If you want to check out the first trailer that came out yesterday, get on over to 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Janes Addiction just released a new song that has been three decades in the making. The song titled “Imminent Redemption” is the first new music in 34 years from the original Jane’s lineup of Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins. The band took to social media welcoming fans to the next chapter of the group.

And finally, Ex- Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook, who played with the group from 2018 until 2022 has passed away. The news was confirmed in a post on social media from a friend and former bandmate of Crook’s. No cause of death has been listed as of yet.