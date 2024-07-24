95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/24/2024…. Smashing Pumpkins…. Red Hot Chili Peppers… Slayer….

Source: YouTube

The Smashing Pumpkins just announced that they will be releasing a new album on August 2nd titled “Aghori Mhori Mei”. It will be the band’s 13th album and frontman Billy Corgan says that you won’t hear any of it until the day it drops. You can check out the Pumpkins opening up for Green Day on Tuesday, August 13th when they hit Wrigley Field.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers mark a milestone with the 25th anniversary of their 1999 album Californication. Fans can celebrate with a new capsule collection featuring exclusive merch inspired by the album cover art. The collaboration with Parks Project supports Yosemite National Park, with limited-edition items like T-shirts, crewnecks, and blankets priced from $45 to $120. Available now at Parksproject.us.

And finally, what is this world coming to?!?! In a recent interview… Slayer guitarist Gary Holt says that he would rather listen to Taylor Swift, Madonna, and George Michael than metal music!