95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/23/2024….. Sammy Hagar… OZZY…. Slash….

Sammy Hagar kicked off his “The Best Of All Worlds” tour a week ago. The tour which primarily focuses on the legacy of Van Halen will be coming through shortly making a stop at at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 3rd.

Fantoons, which is a critically acclaimed publisher of music books and animation has announced the release of Ozzy Osbourne: The Official Coloring Book. The 72-page book revisits Ozzy’s solo career with animated illustrations, and can be purchased starting today at bookstores nationwide.

Condolences go out to Slash. The G’N’R guitar player shared a statement on social media on Sunday letting fans know that his 25-year old stepdaughter passed away last Friday peacefully in L.A. No details on the cause of death were revealed, but the guitarist did announce that he was cancelling a few of his upcoming shows.