95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/22/2024….. Atreyu…. Butcher Babies…. Brazilian Dummy…

Atreyu are returning with a new album dropping in late Fall that will be called “The Pronoia Sessions”. The new record will feature eight of the bands greatest hits re-recorded with a new unique sound to them, along with two tribute covers. One of them being “Like A Stone” from Audioslave. You can check out the video for it over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Butcher Babies have parted ways with singer Carla Harvey. The group took to social media this past weekend, announcing her exit from the group, wishing her the best of luck in her future endeavors. Last Fall, Butcher Babies completed a European tour without Carla, who sat it out to undergo an emergency surgery on her left eye.

And finally, a well-known singer and musician out of Brazil was killed when he was electrocuted on stage last week in a freak accident. Reports claim that 35-year old Ayres Sasaki was hugging a wet fan when it triggered a deadly electric shock, causing him to collapse and be rushed to the hospital. Local police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Hmmm…. Think about that for a minute? What are they investigating?!? Should I lick my my finger and stick it into a wall outlet?!?! I THINK NOT!!!!