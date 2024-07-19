95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/19/2024…. GWAR…. Creed… OZZY….

Following a seven-year hiatus, the A.V. Club is reviving it’s ongoing covers song series titled “A.V. Undercover.” The concept is simple, with each season beginning with a list of 25 songs that each visiting band can choose to cover. Once a song get’s played, it gets crossed off the list, so the later a band appears in the season, the fewer songs there will be for them to choose from. GWAR happened to be one of the bands, covering the Grammy and Oscar-nominated song, “I’m Just Ken” this week, reworking it as “We’re Just Gwar.” Check it out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Creed just kicked off its first tour in 12 years Wednesday night in Green Bay. The bands 16-song set list included hits spanning from 1997’s “My Own Prison” to 2001’s “Weathered”. If you would like to check them out….get on over to 95 WIIL Rock and hit that concerts page link to get ticket information for when they come through and play the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Friday, August 16th, with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

And finally, if there isn’t enough happening in the world today….. Britney Spears and Ozzy are now feuding! On a recent Osbournes podcast…. Ozzy stated how he was sick of seeing all the stupid dance videos Britney posts on her social media, with her coming back the next day telling the Prince Of Darkness to politely “Shut The Front Door”!