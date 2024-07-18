95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/18/2024…. Finger Eleven…. Sammy Hagar…. Jason Newsted….

Source: YouTube

Finger Eleven is set to release a new single, “Adrenaline,” on Friday, accompanied by a teaser clip that you can check out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com. The track will be featured on an upcoming album slated for release sometime next year. Finger Eleven will be coming through, hitting the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Friday, August 16th 16th, opening up for 3 Doors Down and Creed.

Sammy Hagar revealed that his hit “I Can’t Drive 55” was inspired by a speeding ticket from a New York state trooper who pulled him over for going 62 in a 55 mph zone. Hagar wants to track down the officer to invite him backstage and celebrate, but his identity remains unknown despite efforts by the New York State Police to find him.

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is auctioning off 60 guitars from his personal collection on Reverb. The lineup features electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, including instruments used during Metallica’s tours and unique hand-painted pieces by Newsted. The sale launches on July 24th.