95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/17/2024…. The Linda Lindas…. Steel Panther…. Mick Jagger….

The Linda Lindas just announced a new album due out this October that will be titled “No Obligation”, along with the news, they have dropped a single off it called “All In My Head”, with a video for it that you can check out over at 95 WIIL Rock .com. The Linda Lindas will be hitting Wrigley Field on Tuesday, August 13th opening up for Rancid , The Smashing Pumpkins, and Green Day.

Steel Panther are celebrating their 15th anniversary of the bands “Feel The Steel” debut album with a late run of U.S. tour dates. If you are interested in seeing them perform live, they will be playing The House Of Blues on Tuesday, November 26th in Chicago.

And finally, have you ever wondered what Mick Jagger’s net worth is?!?! Well I’m going to tell you!! Nah!! Changed my mind!! Let’s just say it’s a little more than mine!!