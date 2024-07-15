95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/15/2024…. Simple Plan…. Beastie Boys… James Hetfield….

Source: YouTube

Disney is set to release a pop-punk covers album titled A Whole New Sound, featuring iconic tracks from Disney classics. The first single is a cover of Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” from the band Simple Plan which dropped last Friday. You can check it out for yourself over at 95 WIIL Rock.com. Additional artists and a release date for the album have yet to be announced.

The Beastie Boys are suing Brinker International, the owner of Chili’s, for allegedly infringing on their copyright with a commercial that resembles their hit song and music video “Sabotage.” Living members Mike D. and Ad-Rock, along with the executor for the late MCA, have filed the complaint and are seeking a jury trial.

And finally, Metallica’s James Hetfield will star in an upcoming Western film called “The Thicket”, playing a character resembling a sheriff. The film that is set to hit the big screen sometime in early September is based on a novel from Joe R. Lansdale, and features a star-studded cast including Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis, and Andrew Schulz.