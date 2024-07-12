95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/12/2024…. Mushroomhead…. Nirvana… Slipknot….

Source: YouTube

Mushroomhead recently announced their brand-new, upcoming ninth album, “Call The Devil”, due out August 9th. The Clevelend, Ohio based outfit have been going strong now for 30 years, and have just released the latest single, with a video to go along with it titled, “Prepackaged”.

A long-standing legal dispute over Nirvana’s iconic ‘smiley face’ logo has been resolved after a complex three-way battle. In 2018, Nirvana sued Marc Jacobs for allegedly copying the logo on a T-shirt. Jacobs counter-sued, disputing Nirvana’s ownership of the copyright. Meanwhile, former art director Robert Fisher claimed Nirvana had used his work without compensation for decades. The parties have now agreed to a mediator’s proposal, which is set to be finalized soon.

And finally, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, is gearing up for a new musical collaboration. He will be featured on the upcoming song “70% Dead” by Wargasm, set to released today. In addition to this project, Taylor is preparing for Slipknot’s upcoming U.S. tour, marking the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.