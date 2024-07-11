95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/11/2024…. Red Hot Chili Peppers…. The Devil Wears Prada… Ice Nine Kills/Reel Big Fish…

Source: YouTube

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist is facing a wrongful death lawsuit following a fatal accident back in March. The lawsuit, filed by the victim’s family, alleges that Josh was on his phone when his vehicle struck the man as he was in a crosswalk, and should be charged with homicide. Klinghoffer’s attorney described the incident as tragic and says that Klinghoffer stopped immediately, called 911, and is cooperating fully with authorities.

The Devil Wears Prada has announced a fall North American tour with support from Silent Planet, Like Moths To Flames and Greyhaven. The tour will kick off October 25th, with them making a stop at The Rave in Milwaukee on Saturday October 26th, and then the following evening, playing the House Of Blues in Chicago.

Ice Nine Kills and ska punk group Reel Big Fish teamed up for a cool summer collaboration. They worked with Sumerian Comics on a cover of “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina And The Waves.