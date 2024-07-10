95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/10/2024…. Queens Of The Sone Age… Slipknot…. Skillet/Seether….

Source: YouTube

Queens of the Stone Age has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of their July tour dates in Europe due to front man Josh Homme needing emergency surgery. The announcement, shared on the band’s social media, explained that despite efforts to continue performing, Homme’s health situation requires immediate attention in the United States. Details about the nature of his condition were not disclosed.

Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan is discussing the band’s upcoming album, following 2022’s ‘The End, So Far.’ In a recent interview, Clown shared his strong spiritual connection to the new music as well as expressing excitement about the band’s achievements and their open-minded approach to creating new music.

And finally, Seether and Skillet just dropped some big news. The two bands will be hitting the road together in the fall on a co-headlining tour that will kick off September 17th…with them making a stop at the Radius in Chicago on Tuesday September 24th.