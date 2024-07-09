95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/09/2024…. Suicidal Tendencies…. Cradle of Filth… Bon Jovi….

Source: YouTube

Jay Weinberg, known for his tenure with Slipknot, has made a triumphant return to recording by featuring on an all-star track honoring Suicidal Tendencies’ music. Following his departure from Slipknot, Weinberg found a new musical home with Mike Muir’s bands, Suicidal Tendencies and Infectious Grooves. He recently debuted on a Suicidal Tendencies recording with his drumming skills showcased on the track “Nos Sonos Familia.”

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth has confirmed in a recent interview with TotalRock’s Hayley Leggs that the band has completed their new album. Filth announced that a new single is slated for release in early October ahead of their European tour. While he hinted at an album release around late February, he admitted uncertainty about the exact timing.

Bon Jovi’s latest album, Forever, has stumbled on the charts, failing to live up to its name. According to Forbes, the album debuted at No. 5 but plummeted out of the Billboard 200 in just its second week of release. This drop marks a disappointing record for the band: unless it re-enters, Forever will be the first Bon Jovi studio album to spend only one week in the Top 200.