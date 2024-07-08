95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/08/2024….. Limp Bizkit… Queens Of The Stone Age…. Disturbed….

Source: YouTube

Three years after their most recent album “Still Sucks”, Limp Bizkit has dropped a new music video for their song “Turn It Up Bitch”. The video that was done through AI arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming tour kicking off on the 16th of this month.

Queens of the Stone Age are going to be doing a truly unique gig. Front man Josh Homme announced recently in a press conference that they will be performing in the Paris Catacombs and will be the first band to do so. If you didn’t know…the Catacombs houses the skeletal remains of over six million people. Now that’s Rock’n’Roll!

And finally, we can be expecting some new new music from Disturbed sometime soon. A couple days ago David Draiman shared a couple photos of the band in the studio working on their ninth studio album.