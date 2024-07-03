Velvet Chains…. Papa Roach… Billy Morrison….

Source: YouTube

Velvet Chains have released a powerful new song titled “Enemy” that blends grunge and nu-metal styles, delving into deep emotions and personal battles. To go along with the new tune, the band also put out a video for it which depicts a clay character fight similiar to MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch.

Papa Roach will rock London for one night only! The band plans to light up OVO Arena in Wembley on February 7, 2025, marking 25 years since their hit album ‘Infest’ debuted. Front man Jacoby Shaddix said, “The UK means a lot to us, and we’re pumped to share this special music with you all.” The show promises their largest stage setup yet, with surprises and special guests to be revealed later.

Billy Morrison’s “Crack Cocaine” has just reached #1 on the Active Rock Radio charts. The song which features Ozzy and Steve Stevens is the second single from Billy’s third solo album, “The Morrison Project”.