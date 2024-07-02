95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/02/2024…. Mr. Bungle…. Sick Of It All…. Pearl Jam…

Source: YouTube

Mr. Bungle fans got a special treat over this past weekend in France while playing Hellfest on Saturday. The band which consists of Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, and Scott Ian performed a cover of Van Halen’s “Loss Of Control” and brought out Wolfgang Van Halen, who typically doesn’t cover any of his Dad’s songs when on tour.

New York City’s hardcore band Sick Of It All have canceled their summer tour dates after frontman Lou Koller announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Koller updated fans in a video posted to Instagram, revealing that doctors found a tumor in his esophagus that goes down to his stomach and that he will require treatment all summer for it.

Pearl Jam have cancelled more European dates due to a continuing illness. The band recently cancelled their show in London, and have now cancelled two dates in Berlin. The nature of the illness and which band members are affected is still under wrap.