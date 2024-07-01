95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 07/01/2024…. Lzzy Hale…. Motley Crue…. Poison….

Source: YouTube

A local cover band out of Nashville playing at Jon Bon Jovi’s new bar got a big surprise last week during their performance. The band played a crowd request of Halestorm’s “Here To Us”, which led to Lzzy Hale surprising the band by joining them on stage to sing with them.

Motley Crues Nikki Sixx was interviewed recently and spoke about the band’s plans for the coming months. He stated that they have a few new tunes recorded, but at the moment have no plans to get into the studio to record a new album.

Poison’s Rikki Rockett has confirmed that the band will return to the road next year. The drummer took to social media saying “that they will be touring in 2025 and that there will be no backing tracks. Live, raw and uncut. Warts and all.” Well put Rikki… way to call yourself old!