95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/28/2024…. Tenacious D…. Jinger…. James Hetfield….

Source: YouTube

Tenacious D are heading out on brief tour coming up in the Fall. Jack Black and Kyle Glass will be doing only a five-date run, with all the proceeds going towards Rock the Vote to support voter registration, education, and rights. The tour dates will be hitting the crucial swing states which include Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin when they play Sylvee in Madison on Wednesday, October 23rd.

It looks like we can expect a new album from Jinger sometime soon to follow-up the bands 2021 album “Wallflowers”. Jinjer who will embark on a North American tour in the fall shared a photo of the band from the recording studio which included the message: “We are happy to announce that our fifth studio album is fully recorded”. No release date has been set as of yet.

Have you ever wondered what James Hetfield does when he’s not on the road. The Metallica frontman opened up on the band’s podcast saying that he loves having a cigar on his porch and watching birds eating from his six bird feeders. He went on to say that he has an app with bird noises so he can see which kind they are, pull it up, and then talk to them.