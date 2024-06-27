95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/27/2024…. Janes Addiction… Blink 182…. Stryper….

Source: YouTube

Jane’s Addiction thrilled fans at their Cologne, Germany gig with a surprise appearance by Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello. Morello joined for “Mountain Song” and “Chip Away”, later sharing a backstage selfie with guitarist Dave Navarro. A longtime Jane’s Addiction fan, Morello’s history with the band dates back to sneaking into rehearsals back in the late ’80s.

Blink-182 has chosen The Undertaker’s iconic entrance music for their current tour, a move that has garnered praise from the WWE Hall of Famer himself. The Undertaker commented on social media, expressing his approval, stating, “Say it ain’t so… Great choice in entrance songs @blink182, have a great tour.”

Stryper are celebrating their 40th anniversary tour and have dropped a new single titled “End of Days”. The ‘Stryper 40’ tour will kick off September 11th with the Christian rock band making a stop at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Friday, September 20th.