95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/25/2024…. Limp Bizkit…. Daughtry…. Ghost….

Source: YouTube

In a surprising musical collaboration, Ed Sheeran joined Limp Bizkit on stage at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands. The singer-songwriter performed a cover of The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” during the band’s set. Fred Durst, lead vocalist of Limp Bizkit, shared a photo of the unexpected duo on social media, playfully dubbing their collaboration ‘Fred Sheeran’.

Rock band Daughtry has announced exciting plans for their upcoming album, revealing it will be released in two parts. In an interview with Trunk Nation, frontman Chris Daughtry shared that the record will consist of “two EPs that kind of come together as one”. The first part is scheduled to be released this September. Fans have already been treated to a taste of the album with two released songs from the first EP titled “Pieces” and “Artificial”.

Ghost’s new film ‘Rite Here Rite Now’ just became the highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America. The film that combines never before seen concert footage of the group with the story of the meaning behind their “Chapters” series entered the top 10 of the North American box office pulling in $2.65 million.