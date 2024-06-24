95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/24/2024…. Down… Dave Grohl… Falling In Reverse….

Source: YouTube

The band Down played their first show in over two years last week in Louisiana! The group fronted by Phil Anselmo had taken a hiatus after Pantera announced they were reuniting for there tour, but announced a couple surprise pop-up shows. One of the shows announced was supposed to take place in New Mexico, but was cancelled due to all the wildfires taking place currently in the state.

Dave Grohl opened up recently explaining why he won’t sing any Nirvana songs while performing with the Foo Fighters. The former Nirvana drummer stated that he just doesn’t feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang….and that he still has dreams of an empty arena waiting for them to perform.

Falling In Reverse have reached the top of the charts for the first time in their career with their latest single “All My Life”. The tune which also features Jelly Roll, just hit #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. You can see them perform that song live when they hit the Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago on Tuesday, September 17th.