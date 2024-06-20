95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/20/2024…. Travis Barker…. Scott Weiland…. Creed…

Source: YouTube

Blink-182’s Travis Barker is organizing ‘Run Travis Run’ events in L.A. and New York on July 6 and July 21 preceding the band’s performances at SoFi Stadium and Citi Field. Barker, who views running as a major part of his recovery from a 2008 plane crash, promises participants “world-class wellness experiences” featuring morning runs, fitness classes, and workshops.

Scott Weiland’s widow Jamie Weiland wants to set the record straight on the former Stone Temple Pilots singers death. In a recent interview, she stated that Scott’s death was determined an accidental overdose, but that wasn’t what he died from. Jamie stated that “yes” Scott had drugs in his system when he died, but after talking to the coroner, he explained that due to all the singers drug use in the past, the real reason was that his heart just stopped because his main artery was 95% blocked. The coroner also went on to say that he wasn’t using at the time, but because he had drugs in his system, he had to rule it an o

Creed who will be hitting the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Friday, August 16th made a stop on “Good Morning America” busting out a couple of their hits to promote the upcoming tour.