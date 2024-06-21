95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/20/2024…. Fever 333… Download Festival…. 80’s Hair Metal…

Source: YouTube

Fever 333 are back at it and have dropped a new single titled “New West Order”, with a video to go along with it. Front man Jason Butler described the song “as an intersectional hot bed where the hood and hardcore meet”. Fever 333 also announced tour kicking off in the fall with them making a stop at the Outset in Chicago on Wednesday, October 30th.

Live Nation, organizers of the Download Festival, have initiated an investigation following reports of attendees falling ill over the weekend. The festival, known for its heavy metal lineup, faced concerns after several fans exhibited symptoms of food poisoning. According to the BBC, two food vendors were shut down as medics observed a noticeable pattern of illness among festival-goers.

Paramount+ announced that they will be premiering a new docuseries later this year titled “Nothin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of 80’s Hair Metal”. The three-part series will showcase the wild 80’s hard rock scene with interviews from bands that were a part of it, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-o, among many others.