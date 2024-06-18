95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/18/2024….. Pantera…. GWAR…. Nickelback

Source: YouTube

Pantera headlined the Download Festival in England this passed weekend making it the first time the band has played there in over twenty years. The last time the band had a performance in the UK was back in 2000, right after the release of their album “Reinventing the Steel”.

The band Gwar have just announced “The Stoned Age” tour for the fall of this year. Supporting them on the tour will be Dark Funeral and Cancer Bats, with them making a stop in Milwaukee when they play The Rave on Halloween. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

A new poll taken in the U.S. has named Nickelback as the ultimate “Dad Rock” band, receiving 26% of the overall vote. Coming in second was a tie between Van Halen and Blink 182 at 12%, then Red Hot Chili Peppers at third with 10.