95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/17/2024…. Slash…. Bon Jovi… Flat Black….

Source: YouTube

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has launched a new web series showcasing the making of his latest album “Orgy Of The Damned.” The album, released on May 17 by Gibson Records, includes special appearances by famous musicians like AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, Chris Robinson from The Black Crowes, Billy F. Gibbons from ZZ Top, Paul Rodgers from Bad Company, Demi Lovato, and Gary Clark Jr.

Fans are accusing Universal Music Group of selling fake autographed copies of Bon Jovi’s new album “Forever.” They are voicing their complaints on social media, demanding refunds, with one fan criticizing UMG for lying to fans and questioning how many people will get their money back. UMG has not responded to the controversy.

And finally, Flat Black, the new band led by former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, is set to drop their first album titled “Dark Side Of The Brain” on July 19 through Fearless Records. In October 2020, Five Finger Death Punch confirmed that it had officially parted ways with Hook eight months earlier during the band’s sold-out European arena tour.