95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/14/2024….. Def Leppard… Tom Morello…. Riot Fest….

Source: YouTube

Def Leppard and Tom Morello, guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, have joined forces for the track “Just Like ’73.” Morello expressed his excitement in a press release, stating, “I had a blast rocking a solo on ‘Just Like ’73.’ I played ‘Rock of Ages’ in my college cover band almost 40 years ago and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that’s one of their best.”

Tom Morello, famed guitarist, is dropping his debut solo rock album later this year. The untitled album’s first single, “Soldier In The Army Of Love,” co-written with his son, Roman Morello, releases on June 28th. Stay tuned for this musical collaboration!

Riot Fest, the iconic punk and alternative music fest is back with a bang for 2024! This year, they’re shaking things up with a fresh new venue. Instead of the usual location in Chicago at Douglass Park, they will be moving the festival to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, introducing RiotLand. With over 90 bands performing over three days from September 20th-22nd, RiotLand promises to be an interactive playground where you can explore different themed areas and activities.