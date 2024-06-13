95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/13/2024….. Metallica….. AC/DC….. Insane Clown Posse….

Source: YouTube

Metallica is breaking new ground by bringing their music to the virtual world of Fortnite. Starting June 13, fans can enjoy Metallica-themed fun in Fortnite’s Festival, Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and more. Mark your calendars for June 22 and 23 because Metallica will be performing in an exclusive in-game concert event called Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury.

AC/DC fans, get ready to rock your wrist! For only $10,485, you can snag a limited-edition AC/DC watch from luxury watchmaker Franck Muller. These exclusive timepieces feature a center dial that looks like a vinyl record and the iconic AC/DC logo. With only 100 available – 50 in stainless steel and 50 in titanium – you’ll want to act fast. Order yours now at Watchespedia.com before they’re gone!

Fans of the Gathering of the Juggalos are facing some trouble this year. The annual festival, organized by Insane Clown Posse, is supposed to happen from August 14 to 18 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. But there’s a problem: hackers reportedly got into the ticketing system. People on Juggalo Reddit and other places online say they got emails saying hackers stole their money. Neither Insane Clown Posse nor Psychopathic Records — who hosts the event — have made an official statement addressing the situation.