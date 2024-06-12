95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/12/2024…. Alice Cooper…. Myles Kennedy…. Mac Sabbath…..

Source: YouTube

Alice Cooper is back in the spotlight, announcing his satirical bid for the 2024 presidential race. Since 1972, Cooper has jokingly campaigned every four years, inspired by his song “Elected.” In his latest campaign video, he jokes, “I’m Alice Cooper, troubled for troubled times. I have no idea what to do, so I’ll fit right in.”

Myles Kennedy announced yesterday that he will be dropping a new solo album October 11th titled “The Art of Letting Go.” Along with the news, the Alter Bridge singer put out the first single off it called “Say What You Will” and announced a North American tour that will kick off in January of next year.

In other news, Mac Sabbath, the McDonald’s -themed Black Sabbath tribute band, have announced its 10th anniversary U.S. tour. The band led by frontman Ronald Osbourne, and also features members Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and the Cat Burglar will hit Reggies Music Joint August 28th in Chicago.