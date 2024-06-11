95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/11/2024….. System Of A Down…. Black Keys…. Five Finger Death Punch….

Source: YouTube

System of a Down hasn’t released a new album for almost 20 years. Lead singer Serj Tankian says it’s because of a lack of equality within the band. Tankian explained on The Jesse Lee Show that for another album to happen, there needs to be fairness in all aspects of the band, from creativity to sharing ideas. He elaborates more on this topic in his new book, “Down With The System.”

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney recently announced that the band will be explaining their decision to cancel their fall arena tour soon. Carney was straightforward about the situation in a post on X, expressing frustration and a desire to inform others to prevent similar issues. The band had previously announced changes to their ‘International Players’ tour to offer a more intimate experience for fans. Additionally, they recently ended their partnership with their management team. Stay tuned for updates on their decision.

And finally, Five Finger Death Punch’s new song, “This Is The Way (Feat. DMX),” just reached number one on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock radio chart. This makes it their 11th straight number one hit, breaking the record for the longest streak ever. It’s also DMX’s first time on this chart. The song is also number one on Active Rock Radio, giving the band their 16th top hit in that format.