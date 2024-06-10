95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/10/2024…. The Offspring…. Alice Cooper…. Testament…..

Source: YouTube

The Offspring are dropping their eleventh, “Supercharged”, on October 11th and have release the first single off of it titled “Make It All Right”. Singer Dexter Holland says that the new album is pure energy from start to finish and is about the struggles the group have dealt with and where they are now…celebrating the life they share together!

Alice Cooper fans were in a panic over the weekend as ‘RIP Alice’ trended on X, fearing the 76-year-old rocker had passed away. However, relief swept through the fanbase as it was revealed that Alice is actually a goldfish who recently gained internet fame after being rescued by a UK doctor after it likely was dropped by a bird onto the doctor’s lawn.

Thrash pioneers Testament announced that they will be releasing remastered versions of their first two albums “The Legacy” and “The New Order” on July 12th. Singer Chuck Billy stated that when the first two records were recorded, they had limited resources, and now fans will be able to hear them in the way they were originally intended. Testament announced their ‘Klash of the Titans’ tour back in April playing with Possessed and Kreator and have just added another show to it! That show will be at the Radius in Chicago on Friday, September 27th.