95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/07/2024…. Falling In Reverse…. Drowning Pool…. David Lee Roth….

Falling in Reverse are adding a country twist with their latest song featuring Jelly Roll. The new track titled “All My Life” will be part of groups upcoming album, “Popular Monster,” set to release on August 6th.

Drowning Pool guitarist C.J. Pierce revealed in a recent interview that the band is gearing up to release some new music. He shared that they finished recording in Vegas two weeks ago and are currently in the mixing phase. He went on to explain the reason why it’s been taking so long for them to come out with new material saying that between touring, family, and life commitments, the group wanted to make sure they took their time to come out with some good quality music. The upcoming release will mark the first time the band will have new material with singer Ryan McCombs in 13 years.

And finally, David Lee Roth surprised fans with an acoustic cover of the ’80s hit “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone. The singer released the cover on his YouTube channel without prior announcement, putting his own rendition on the song, and for some reason listing it as “Jenny, Jenny (that telephone song).