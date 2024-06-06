95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/06/2024…. Apocalyptica…. Green Day…. Blur…

Source: YouTube

Apocalyptica just dropped their new single, “The Call Of Ktulu,” from their upcoming album “Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2.” It’s the fourth and last single before the album release. The song includes the original bassline by late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who died in a tour bus accident in 1986. This release follows three other singles: revamped versions of “The Four Horsemen,” “The Unforgiven II,” and “One.”

Green Day and Dickies are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s album “Dookie” with a limited-edition capsule collection. The collaboration includes a T-shirt, hoodie, work jacket, and coveralls inspired by the “Basket Case” video. Fans can purchase the items on Green Day’s website or at Urban Outfitters starting June 14th.

And finally, the band Blur have a new documentary due out July 19th titled “To The End”, and to coincide with the release they will also be putting out a new live album and concert film of the bands two-night run at Wembley Stadium from last July.