95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/04/2024…. Metallica…. Sex Pistols… Queens Of The Stone Age….

Metallica released professional footage of their performance of ‘Master of Puppets’ from the bands recent show in Munich, Germany. The concert gained attention when lightning struck above the Olympiastadion stadium just as they went into the opening riff, causing it to go viral last month.

Sex Pistols members, minus Johnny Rotten, are reuniting to support a historic London venue. Paul Cook, Glen Matlock, Steve Jones, and singer Frank Carter will perform ‘Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols’ at Bush Hall in August. The venue has a rich history, starting as a WWII soup kitchen and later hosting bands like The Who for rehearsals. The reunion excludes John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, due to ongoing tensions between him and his former bandmates.

And finally, Queens Of The Stone Age announced their final North American shows to wind up the bands “The End Is Nero” tour of 2024. The four newly added shows will kick off in Boston at the end of September with them making a stop at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tickets for the shows will be available to the general public this Friday at 10am.