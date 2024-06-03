95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 06/03/2024…. The Pretty Reckless… Slash… Duff McKagan….

Source: YouTube

Taylor Momsen, lead singer of The Pretty Reckless, had a wild moment during a concert in Spain when a bat landed on her leg while performing their song “Witches Burn.” Audience members noticed and alerted her, prompting her to call out for help. Crew members quickly removed the bat, but not before it left a bite mark on her leg. Momsen shared photos online and joked about needing rabies shots for the next two weeks. She thanked hospital staff who playfully dubbed her “batgirl” after the incident made local news.

Slash, the legendary guitarist, is gearing up for another musical venture with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. He revealed on Trunk Nation that they’ll be heading to the studio this fall to craft their fifth album. Despite recently dropping his solo album, “Orgy of the Damned,” Slash remains busy, hinting at a forthcoming Guns N’ Roses album.

And finally, more G’N’R’ member news for you… Duff McKagan dropped his double live record “Tenderness Live In Los Angeles” on Saturday and to celebrate the release, he announced a solo tour coming through the U.S to support his latest studio album “Lighthouse”. You can check him out when he hits the Outset in Chicago on Friday, November 8th.