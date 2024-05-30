95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/30/2024…. Disturbed…. Black Sabbath… Tool…

Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence” cover video hits one billion views on YouTube, marking their first song to achieve this milestone. Uploaded in December 2015, the song first appeared on their album “Immortalized” released in August the same year.

Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath wants to have one final concert with the original band members. He talked about it on a show called ‘TrunkNation’. He’s not sure if drummer Bill Ward can do it, though. Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi also want to do the concert, but only if Ward can join them. They want to do it in their hometown of Birmingham.