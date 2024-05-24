95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/24/2024… Limp Bizkit…. Breaking Benjamin… Bad Omens….

Source: YouTube

Limp Bizkit will be rolling into town on Saturday July 20th, playing the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre for the band’s “Loserville Tour”, and have put out a pretty comical video out to promote it. The 17-minute clip features Fred Durst and Wes Borland engaging in a group interview with openers Corey Feldman, Bones and Riff Raff talking about some unusual stuff.

Breaking Benjamin will also be hitting the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 14th opening up for Staind and guitarist Jasen Rauch was recently asked about the band’s long-awaited new studio album. His response was that they have four songs completed, but will be taking the summer off, throwing out some new music before the tour, then hopefully have a new album out at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.

And finally, Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian issued a statement letting fans know that the group will be cancelling their summer tour in Europe and the U.K.. The singer posted the reason behind the cancellation was that he was extremely burned out and needs time to get his mind and body straight.