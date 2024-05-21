95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/21/2024…. Skid Row/Lzzy Hale…. Stryper…. Slipknot….

Source: YouTube

Skid Row played their first show with Lzzy Hale stepping in on vocal duties this past Friday after singer Erik Gronwall announced his departure from the group to focus on his health recently. The four show run kicked off in Carterville, Illinois, with the Halestorm front lady behind the mic as the band performed 16 of their biggest hits.

Stryper’s Oz Fox, who made it through a couple of successful surgeries back in 2018 after doctors found two tumors on the guitarist’s brain, had to go back under the knife last week after a recent routine scan showed something concerning. The good news is, Fox took to Facebook Live to thank fans for their support and to let them know that after two days he was already getting released from the hospital.

And finally, Slipknot headlined Sonic Temple over the weekend without founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan. For songs into the bands set, Corey Taylor addressed the crowd, letting them know that Clown broke a tooth the day before and after getting it pulled, had to stay home for some medical issues.