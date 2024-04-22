95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/22/2024….. Creed…. FFDP/DMX…. Halestorm/Evanescence….

Source: YouTube

Creed have officially reunited and played their first show in more than 12 years last Thursday aboard the ‘Summer of ’99’ cruise. You can check out some fan filmed footage of the show over at 95 WIIL Rock.com, and while you are over on the site, hit the concerts page for information on tickets for when they come through and play the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park Friday, August 16th with 3 Doors Down.

Five Finger Death Punch have helped the late DMX get his first ever #1 hit on rock radio with their new song “This Is The Way”. The track which is a mashup of FFDP’s “Judgement Day” and DMX’s “The Way It’s Gonna Be”, is now currently #1 on the Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Sales chart.

And finally, Halestorm and Evanescence appear to be teasing something together. The two groups have shared a video on social media that shows a swinging microphone in front of each band’s logo with a caption that just says, “Tuesday.”