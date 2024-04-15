95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/15/2024…. Slash/Chris Stapleton….. Black Crowes…. Coachella….

Source: YouTube

Slash will be releasing his sixth solo album on May 17th, titled “Orgy Of The Damned” and this time the G’N’R axe-man is mixing it up by putting out 12 songs dedicated to ‘The Blues’. The LP will feature all kinds of different artists taking over vocal duties, a few of them are ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbon’s, Iggy Pop, and the the newly released track with Chris Stapleton doing their version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well”.

Rolling Stones guitarist made a surprise appearance during the Black Crowes’ show on Friday in L.A.. Frontman Chris Robinson told the crowd that Wood didn’t need an introduction, but was going to get one anyway. Wood and the Crowes then jammed out to the stones classic “Stay With Me”.

And finally, a small earthquake hit the Southern California desert near the Coachella concert on Saturday. The 3.8 magnitude earthquake was about 20 miles from the show and luckily no one was injured. I found out Taylor Swift showed up Saturday as a fan, that must of been what “the rumble was about”!