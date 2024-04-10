95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN… 04/10/2024…. Metallica….. Deep Purple…. Metal Fans….

Source: YouTube

Metallica performed at a tribute concert last month honoring Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin who received this years Gershwin Prize for their achievements in music. The concert, which took place at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C., aired this past Monday on PBS with Metallica doing their rendition of Elton’s hit ‘Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’ and it’s damn good!

Deep Purple, who are one of the most influential bands in rock music, are hitting the road to celebrate 50 years of “Smoke On The Water”. The group will be playing different amphitheaters across North America this summer, bringing YES as the supporting act. You can see them when they make a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Friday August 23rd.

And finally, a new study found out that metal fans are the most dedicated when it comes to buying t-shirts from their favorite bands. According to Custom Ink, the average metal fan spends $500 in their lifetime on band shirts, while non-metal fans spend $100 bucks less on their favorite artists. In my lifetime, I have probably spent quadruple that!