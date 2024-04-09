95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/09/2024…. Sammy Hagar…. Duff McKagan/Jerry Cantrell… Firehouse…

Source: YouTube

Sammy Hagar made an appearance at the CMT awards this past Sunday, honoring Toby Keith who pat away in February at the age of 62 due to stomach cancer. The ‘Red Rocker’, who considered Keith a “dear friend” , performed his hit “I Love This Bar”.

G’N’R’s Duff McKagan and Jerry Cantrell might possibly be teaming up for an album in the near future. McKagan who is playing bass on Cantrell’s upcoming solo album, says that the two of them are thinking about recording a joint record at some point.

And finally, sad news out of the Firehouse camp…. The band released a statement confirming the death of singer C.J. Snare. Snare who was a founding member of the band, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 64. Firehouse, who were best known for hits such as “Love Of A Lifetime” and “Don’t Treat Me Bad” were planning on hitting the road this summer with C.J. once he recovered from surgery he had after a long battle with cancer.